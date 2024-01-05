HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Following a court injunction to keep him in the U.S. Senate race, John Rust is continuing his push to defeat his opponent in the Republican primary, Jim Banks.

Rust was in southern Indiana on Friday to collect signatures as part of a statewide effort to get on the ballot. This comes after GOP attempts to disqualify him from running, which include claims that Rust previously voted Democrat and did not vote in the 2020 Republican primary election.

However, a judge in Marion County has ruled that Rust can run in the primary. Rust must now gather 500 signatures from each of the state’s congressional districts. He says he already has more than 9,000 signatures and is ready to move toward the primary.

“What really got my attention is what’s happening to our debt ceiling,” says Rust. “You know, it’s over $34 trillion now…When my opponent, Jim Banks, was elected to office in 2016, it was $170,000 per taxpayer. Today, it’s $264,000.”

Rust faces a February deadline to submit these signatures. Primary election day in Indiana is on May 7.