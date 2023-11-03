HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ahead of Election Day, the candidates running for Owensboro City Commissioner participated in a questionnaire organized by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates Jerry Ray Davis, Sharon Nesmith and Titus Willis discussed topics ranging from workforce shortages faced by city police and fire agencies to how they plan to better serve the community if elected.

This City Commissioner position was left vacant when Commissioner Larry Maglinger passed away six months ago. Nesmith was appointed to temporarily fill the position until the results of next week’s special election are in. Whichever candidate wins will complete Maglinger’s term through the end of 2024.

You can read candidates’ questions and answers here.