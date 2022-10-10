(WEHT)- They say if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Well for Democratic nominee Hank Linderman, it’s perhaps more ‘third time’s the charm’ as he prepares for another battle in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District against incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie.

Indeed, this is the third time the two will face off on ballots across the western Kentucky district that stretches from Daviess and Hancock counties, south and east across the Commonwealth, including Bowling Green- with Guthrie winning by considerable margins in 2018 and 2020.

Linderman himself says it’s perhaps shortsighted to even expect a victory in November, adding it’s not practical to have that mindset yet. Instead, Linderman says his campaign is larger than himself or even western Kentucky but rather the future of the Democratic Party- especially in rural, conservative districts.

Linderman says he’s reaching out to voters who are perhaps disenfranchised by the current state of politics and the two major political parties. Since, as he says, Republicans don’t want advice from Democrats on how to reach out to voters, Linderman notes he’ll stick to giving advice to fellow Democrats.

Guthrie, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, says he took issue with the ex-President’s comments personally attacking Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao– calling them “disingenuous” and saying he’d rather focus on what he and the President accomplished during their shared times in office.

But what is on the ballot this November? Well, in addition to the familiar names on the ballot- Guthrie says a slew of familiar issues: the war in Ukraine, high energy prices, inflation, crime, and the solutions to those concerns are tops on voters’ minds.

Linderman agrees to an extent and unveiled his own 11-point plan called the Contract for Rural and Working America- including a federal minimum wage increase. Kentucky and the federal government share a $7.25 minimum wage and while Linderman says the minimum wage wasn’t always meant to support someone’s livelihood- but it is now. Linderman says change needs to happen, especially for tipped restaurant employees who make even less than $7.25.

Still, Guthrie says the minimum wage may not be as big of an issue it may seem, though a Bureau of Labor Statistics study estimated some 17,000 Kentuckians worked at or below the minimum wage in 2020. Guthrie says he’s not sure how many people, if any, in his district work for $7.25 an hour but urged them to contact his office directly to potentially find other employment.