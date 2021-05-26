Capt. Deborah Borchelt announces bid for Gibson County Sheriff

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Captain Deborah Borchelt of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office announced her candidacy for Gibson County Sheriff in the Republican Primary Election.

Captain Borchelt earned an associate degree in law enforcement from Vincennes University, a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and a master’s degree in Public Service Administration from the University of Evansville. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Captain Borchelt began her career with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 as the office’s first female deputy. She was promoted to Captain in 2012. Captain Borchelt also previously served as the lead investigator for sexual assault and battery crimes.

Current Sheriff Timothy Bottoms can not run again due to term limits.