Captain Deborah Borchelt files for Gibson County Sheriff primary

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Deborah Borchelt filed her paperwork on Wednesday for her candidacy for the Gibson County Sheriff.

Captain Borchelt began her career with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 as the office’s first female deputy. She was promoted to Captain in 2012. Captain Borchelt also previously served as the lead investigator for sexual assault and battery crime.

“As Sheriff, I will continue to focus on protecting Gibson County families from sexual assault and battery predators.” said Captain Borchelt.

The Sheriff seat will be vacated by current Sheriff Tim Bottoms because of the mandatory two term limit for all Indiana Sheriffs. The Republican Primary will be held on May 3.