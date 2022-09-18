HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- From major new investments coming from companies like Pratt Industries, to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, to Churchill Downs buying Ellis Park– changes are coming from all sides in Henderson County.

But as Henderson County voters prepare to head to the polls this November, they’ll choose from a pair of familiar faces: incumbent Republican Brad Schneider and former Democratic state lawmaker Dorsey Ridley.

Schneider, who took over the Judge Executive’s office in 2016 says the county is positioned well to continue growing and, despite a history rooted in coal and agriculture, built well enough to weather economic downturns like a decline in corn prices.

However, Ridley says he was asked to run for the position to help take the investments made in the County farther down the road.

While Schneider is excited by the “renaissance” happening across the County, fueled by rising wages and rising home values, Ridley says county leadership is failing their obligation to investors due to a declining population. Census data shows that the county’s population has fallen, from 46,250 people in 2010 to 44,793 in 2020 to an estimated 44,329 people in 2021.

As plans for the new I-69 bridge develop and as the debate over which, if any, of the existing twin bridges will be demolished- both Schneider and Ridley say they want “bridge redundancy,” meaning both bridges stay standing and free for traffic- an idea Ridley takes credit for.

Though Ridley says the county needs a change of leadership and the perspective of a “small business man,” Schneider says he’s proud of the work he’s done over the past six years and wants to continue overseeing the changes moving forward.