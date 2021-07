OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Charles Booker was in Owensboro on Monday for a meet and greet at the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.

Booker announced he was running for U.S. Senate earlier this month. He lost last year’s Democratic Primary against Amy McGrath, who was defeated by Senator Mitch McConnell in the general election. Booker says he doesn’t play the political game, and plans to invest in the commonwealth’s needs.

Booker hopes to unseat Rand Paul who is seeking a third term in the Senate.