VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Former Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Noah Robinson filed to run for Vanderburgh County Sheriff on Thursday.

Robinson joined supporters at the Civic Center in downtown Evansville to formally enter the race for sheriff. Robinson says the sheriff’s office is on the right track but should start to embrace change.

Robinson and Major Jason Ashworth are currently the only two candidates who have filed for the May 3 Democratic Primary.