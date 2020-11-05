Clay City Council candidate claims last spot by apparent one vote margin

CLAY, Ky. (WEHT) – Two years after a Kentucky House district race originally ended with a one-vote margin, another western Kentucky race has the same margin.

This time it’s the last spot for Clay City Council in Webster County, where the sixth place finisher takes the final spot on the six seat council.

It’s a race that may not get the most attention among clay residents.

“We don’t hardly do any yard signs or advertising. A lot of people don’t know you’re running,” said City Councilman Paul Cowan. When he saw last night’s initial results, it got his attention.

“I finally found a place where it was on the computer and when I first looked at that number, I thought, ‘Well, I got beat’. Then I looked at the numbers again and I thought, ‘No, I’m on,'” he recalled.

Initial results show Cowan finished 6th, one vote ahead of another city councilman, Tony Warford, for the last space on the six member council for another two year term. Voters had to choose six candidates out of the eight on the ballot. Cowan says he almost didn’t run for re-election.

“I thought about not running and then I found out, at first I thought that everybody on the council was not going to run, after a while, I thought, ‘I’ll go ahead and run since not many people are going to run.’ Then after I filed, eight people filed,” said Cowan.

Webster County clerks say there could still be ballots received by their office before Friday’s deadline. Some voters say there should be a recount to be sure the results are right.

“If it’s so close together, I think they should double check it,” said Henry Beach of Clay.

Warford declined to comment on camera, but did tell Eyewitness News that anyone who was elected to the city council would do fine, and he currently has no plans to ask for a recanvass or a recall.

(This story was originally published on November 4, 2020)