CLAY, Ky. (WEHT) While candidates who won in yesterday’s Kentucky primary get ready for the November election, the town of Clay in Webster County is preparing for alcohol sales.

The town is the latest Webster County community to go wet as much of the county stays dry.

First it was Sebree and Providence about four years ago, and now it’s Clay.

“I just thought it was time,” said Joe Pelton, who voted for alcohol sales. “I don’t see anything wrong with alcohol sales. They do it in the neighboring counties.”

Clay voters elected to become a wet city during last night’s primary with more than 63% of voters approving the measure. Some residents say they didn’t see a problem with having sales in town.

“Before they started sales in Providence, you’d have to go to Union County, Madisonville, just to get a beer. It’d bring more taxes to the area,” said Brandon Galbraith of Clay.

“A lot of people seem to be excited about it,” added Sandra Terrell of Clay. “Me, working here at the One Stop, i think it would bring more business, even to the restaurants here.”

Alcohol started being sold in Providence and Sebree several months ago after voters approved it. Providence Mayor Doug Hammers says alcohol sales brought in tens of thousands of dollars in sales taxes, has allowed the town to buy new police cruisers, and DUIs have decreased in town.

“I don’t think that it’s changed the town,” said Regina Elder, who runs Providence Spirit Shop. She says there hasn’t been many problems related to alcohol sales since they started. She adds it has potential to help clay in the future.

“I’d like to see the town grow, and i think that may escalate some of the growth in Clay. I think it’s a positive for Webster County as well,” said Elder.

Clay city officials say businesses can start applying to sell alcohol at least sixty days after the vote is certified.

(This story was originally published on May 18, 2022)