Clerk explains why smaller room is being used for early voting at Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With early voting now underway in Indiana, some in Evansville are wondering why the voting machines at the Old National Events Plaza are limited to a smaller room, when the venue has a ballroom.

Carla Hayden, the Vanderburgh County Clerk says, the larger rooms were either being used for court accommodations, or other events, but they are making use of the space they have.

Hayden said, “There are nine machines in there. That’s pretty much the capacity of what we can do within the room.”

Early voting is only allowed to take place in one location for now.

Voters in Kentucky can starting early voting on Tuesday, and Illinois is also able to take part in early voting.

(This story was originally published on October 8, 2020)

