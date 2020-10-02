Cleveland Clinic issues statement regarding Presidential Debate COVID-19 exposure

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One to travel to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KAMR/KCIT) – The Cleveland Clinic, quoting an unnamed health advisor, issued a statement concerning the COVID-19 exposure for the recent Presidential Debate, in light of President Trump’s diagnosis.

“As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines – including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.

Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.”

(This story was originally published on Oct. 3, 2020)