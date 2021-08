FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) – U.S. Rep. James Comer says he currently has no plans to run for Kentucky governor in 2023. He said Thursday his sights are on another prize, chairmanship of a key congressional committee.

Comer lost the race for governor in 2015, falling short of the Republican nomination by 83 votes. The following year, Comer was elected to Congress.

If the GOP retakes the House next year, Comer would be in line to become chairman of the oversight panel. For now, that’s his main objective.