Congresswoman Mary Miller has been endorsed by Former President Donald Trump, running for re-election

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A conservative candidate, Congresswoman Mary Miller has announced that she has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump and plans to run for re-election.

“I am not a career politician, and running for office is not my life’s ambition,” said Miller. “My life is spent in the real world, on my small family farm with my husband Chris, where we were blessed to raise our seven children and welcome our seventeen grandchildren. I bring those values to Washington, not the other way around.”

Elected in 2020 with President Trump’s support as an America First conservative, Congresswoman Mary Miller received 73.4% of the vote in the 15th District. She is pro-Trump, and opposes the January 6th Commission. She is also pro-life, disapproves of President Biden and his administration, and is a strong advocate for gun rights. She is also against the federal vaccine mandate. She is also one of the main people who pushed for the Protecting Life on College Campus Act.