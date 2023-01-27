EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Councilwoman and Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) Executive Director Stephanie Terry becomes the first democratic candidate to join the race for Evansville mayor. A councilmember of 12 years, Terry is one of three candidates hoping to make history in the process, becoming the first female mayor of the River City.

“It took me some time, yes, to get to this decision,” explains Terry, “but I had to be very thoughtful about that because, again, I want to be positioned to be the most effective I can be for this community.”

Terry’s announcement follows previous candidacy announcements from Cheryl Musgrave, Natalie Rascher, and Cain Helmer. Terry says her campaign will focus on several issues, including affordable housing and improvements to roads and the city’s infrastructure.

“I think the things I’ve heard so far, number one, safe neighborhoods. Updated parks and facilities,” says Terry.

Terry also received an early endorsement from former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel. Terry says she and Weinzapfel worked closely during his administration on various projects involving cMoe.

“I really appreciate that he has confidence in me to lead this city,” says Terry.

With 3 female candidates vying to be the next mayor, Terry says it is exciting for her to be in the running for a potentially history-making election.

“I have walked past the wall of mayors in the Civic Center thousands of times over the last 12 years,” explains Terry. “And I’ve said to myself, ‘When will this ever change’? This is the time for a woman and it’s exciting to be even in the running and considered, again, to lead this great city.”

The 2023 Primary Election in Indiana is Tuesday May 2. Election Day on November 7, 2023 will decide the next mayor of Evansville.