HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) – In front of voters with his running mate, Senator Robby Mills, Attorney General Daniel Cameron hit the campaign trail in Ohio County, speaking with constituents in Hartford. Cameron says winning the support of voters in western Kentucky, the home area of current Governor Andy Beshear, will be vital for a path to victory on election day.

“I want these folks to know that, as the next governor, I’m going to be here supporting them as a part of the fabric of this community,” explains Cameron. “Folks are ready for a new governor.”

Kentucky values were a common theme during Cameron’s stop. The republican hopeful addressed hot topics, such as gender re-assignment procedures for minors and transgender athletes competing in sports. Cameron repeatedly stated that Governor Beshear does not understand Kentucky values.

That topic is also the focus of a recent ad created by a political action committee. The ad criticizes Governor Beshear’s pandemic shutdowns, citing that as the reason many local businesses closed up shop. The ad also features a brief clip of the governor and his daughter. In a statement released earlier this week, the governor says the ad crosses a line, and criticized Cameron’s silence on condemning the use of an opponent’s child in an attack ad.

“Well, what I’ll say is, obviously, that was an ad run by a third party, so I have no control over it,” says Cameron. “But Andy Beshear, I just want to remind people, had control over the decision making to shut down our schools. I mean he shut down the schools and shut down the learning opportunities for tens of thousands of kids across our commonwealth.”

Election Day is Tuesday November 7th, 2023.