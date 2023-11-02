HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With Election Day coming up in less than a week, Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron made a stop in Henderson today.

This visit was part of Cameron’s “Fight for Kentucky Values” bus tour through Western Kentucky, following stops made in Madisonville, Paducah and Mayfield. While in Henderson, Cameron highlighted the need to fight education struggles caused by pandemic-era guidelines.

“Back to this point about our kids and grandkids, our kids have significant learning loss, about 50% cannot read at grade level only 29% can’t do math and science at grade level we gotta change that,” says Cameron.

According to the recently-released Kentucky Report Cards, a 37 percent average of Kentucky’s children are at or above grade level for math, and a 45 percent average for reading. Cameron has proposed the use of tutoring programs for students who fell behind in both categories during the pandemic. His opponent, incumbent Governor Andy Beshear (D), has been pushing for state-funded preschool for every 4-year-old in the Commonwealth to bolster early education.