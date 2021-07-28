Darren Bailey’s brother-in-law hospitalized with COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The brother-in-law of Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey is in the hospital with COVID-19.

Church members have asked for prayers on Facebook for Bailey’s brother-in-law, Mitch Stortzum. The posts say he was placed on a ventilator.

Bailey, a Republican, is running for governor. His campaign released a statement claiming his relative’s illness is being exploited for political purposes.

Bailey has refused to answer questions about whether or not he is vaccinated. Sources say Bailey told a closed-door meeting of Republicans last week that he was not vaccinated.