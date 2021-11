FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Republican candidate David Sharp has announced his official filing to represent the First District of Kentucky in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A spokesperson says Sharp has been listening to citizens and touring First District communities every chance he gets. He’s also been said to go to school board meetings, speak to board members, and represent parents fighting back against mandates.

The official event for is filing will take place in Frankfort, KY on Nov. 3.