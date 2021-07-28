Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain announces he will not be running for reelection

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain says that he will not be running for reelection in the upcoming 2022 election.

Sheriff Cain made the announcement after a brief press conference on Wednesday at the fiscal courtroom of the Daviess County Courthouse. He also made an endorsement for Major Barry Smith for sheriff in next year’s election.

“I’d be honored to carry on the leadership of our office, and service to our community,” said Major Smith. “I promise to lead the outstanding deputies that don the badge and wear the uniform, working tirelessly to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Sheriff Cain says this decision was not easily reached, but he is confident this was the right choice to make. Cain has served with the sheriff’s office for around 47 years, starting in 1974 as a patrol deputy and later becoming the head of investigations.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and meeting some incredible people during the course of my career,” said Cain. “And from each and every one of them, I have learned something. “