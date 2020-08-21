Daviess County starts preparing for November election

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A week after Kentucky election officials announced plans to allow more voting by mail this November, county clerks across the commonwealth start preparing.

Daviess County election officials met this morning to set how voting will look this November.

Before voters cast their vote, Daviess County election officials plan for how residents will vote.

“There are a lot of things different about this election,” said Daviess Co. Clerk Leslie McCarty. She says they plan to have as many as seven or eight voting centers across the county, with at least two each in the eastern, central and western parts of county. As many as eight dropboxes will be set up, including outside the courthouse, and Daviess County Public Library. McCarty says they’d like to see voters cast their ballot by early voting, which will start at the county courthouse, but may move after two weeks depending on demand.

“We have been asked to try to have it here at the courthouse for at least two weeks, then if voting increases quite a bit as it comes closer to time to election day, if we’re not able to handle the volume, we would like to move it to the Sportscenter,” she said.

Last week, Governor Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced voting by mail will be expanded to those who are concerned of catching or spreading COVID-19. McCarty warns this election may be costlier than past elections.

“You have the cost of the envelopes to mail out, you have the cost of postage, now you have the cost of sanitizing each location, it’s going to be a costly election,” she explained.

What if there’s a recount of one of the local races, such as the case of a state house race two years ago? McCarty tells us they would have to look at changing the process of that, including finding a bigger space to have the recount so that everybody has more room for the recount.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 21, 2020)