Democrat Booker announces run for Paul’s Senate Seat

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Booker, who nearly pulled off an upset in last year’s Senate primary, said Sunday, March 14, 2021, he’s “strongly considering” another run for the Senate against Republican Rand Paul. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A former Kentucky lawmaker has announced a run for U.S. Senate, vying for Rand Paul’s seat.

Charles Booker made it official Thursday morning he’s is running for Senate in 2022. Booker made the announcement by releasing a video on social media.

Booker is a former state lawmaker from Louisville. The Democrat ran for Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat in 2020, but never got to officially challenge him. Booker was defeated by Amy McGrath in the primary of that race.

Rand Paul has announced earlier this year his plans to run for a third term as a Republican.