HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Primary is now less than a week away, and there are still opportunities to vote early.
Early voting continues at several Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations, including Central, North Park, Oaklyn and Red Bank. There are also early voting centers at Washington Square Mall, Northeast Park Baptist Church, and Cedar Hall School.
Below is a full list of early voting centers and their hours:
2023 Primary Election Early Voting – Vote Centers
|Locations
|Days & Dates
|Times
|Central Library
200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
|Monday thru Friday
April 4 to April 28
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Central Library
200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
|Monday
May 1
|9 a.m. to Noon
|Central Library
200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
|Saturday
April 22 & April 29
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Washington Square Mall
4891 Washington Ave.
|Monday – Thursday
April 24 to April 27
|Noon to 6 p.m.
|Washington Square Mall
4891 Washington Ave.
|Friday
April 28
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|North Park Library
960 Koehler Dr.
|Monday – Thursday
April 24 to April 27
|Noon to 6 p.m.
|North Park Library
960 Koehler Dr.
|Friday
April 28
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|Oaklyn Library
3001 Oaklyn Dr.
|Monday – Thursday
April 24 to April 27
|Noon to 6 p.m.
|Oaklyn Library
3001 Oaklyn Dr.
|Friday
April 28
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|Red Bank Library
120 S. Red Bank Rd.
|Monday – Thursday
April 24 to April 27
|Noon to 6 p.m.
|Red Bank Library
120 S. Red Bank Rd.
|Friday
April 28
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|Northeast Park Baptist Church
1215 N. Boeke Rd.
|Saturday
April 22 & 29
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Ceder Hall School
2100 N. Fulton Ave
|Saturday
April 22 & 29
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on early voting in Vanderburgh County, click here.