HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Primary is now less than a week away, and there are still opportunities to vote early.

Early voting continues at several Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations, including Central, North Park, Oaklyn and Red Bank. There are also early voting centers at Washington Square Mall, Northeast Park Baptist Church, and Cedar Hall School.

Below is a full list of early voting centers and their hours:

2023 Primary Election Early Voting – Vote Centers

Locations Days & Dates Times Central Library

200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Monday thru Friday

April 4 to April 28 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Library

200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Monday

May 1 9 a.m. to Noon Central Library

200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Saturday

April 22 & April 29 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington Square Mall

4891 Washington Ave. Monday – Thursday

April 24 to April 27 Noon to 6 p.m. Washington Square Mall

4891 Washington Ave. Friday

April 28 Noon to 5 p.m. North Park Library

960 Koehler Dr. Monday – Thursday

April 24 to April 27 Noon to 6 p.m. North Park Library

960 Koehler Dr. Friday

April 28 Noon to 5 p.m. Oaklyn Library

3001 Oaklyn Dr. Monday – Thursday

April 24 to April 27 Noon to 6 p.m. Oaklyn Library

3001 Oaklyn Dr. Friday

April 28 Noon to 5 p.m. Red Bank Library

120 S. Red Bank Rd. Monday – Thursday

April 24 to April 27 Noon to 6 p.m. Red Bank Library

120 S. Red Bank Rd. Friday

April 28 Noon to 5 p.m. Northeast Park Baptist Church

1215 N. Boeke Rd. Saturday

April 22 & 29 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ceder Hall School

2100 N. Fulton Ave Saturday

April 22 & 29 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. * All Vote Centers are located within an ADA accessible Facility

For more information on early voting in Vanderburgh County, click here.