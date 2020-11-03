Early voting ends across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. & OWENSBORO, Ky. – (WEHT) Early voting polls across the Tri-State are now closed. Poll workers get ready for election day voting after tens of thousands of votes were cast in person or by mail.

The early voting ended earlier this afternoon here in Henderson, but poll workers are now getting ready for the Election Day voting. They’re setting up more check-in stations and are also moving around some of the voting booths. This is happening after several weeks of early voting lead to higher than usual turnout.

From Evansville to Owensboro, they waited and waited to vote for their candidate in what some voters say is the most important election in their lifetime.

“I thought the line would actually be shorter,” said Angel Steen, who voted early in Evansville.

“I thought it was going to be something really fast, and it’s my day off. I just thought, ‘I’m going to go ahead and do it,'” added Oralia Lopez, who voted early in Evansville.

“This is the biggest election, that’s what they say. I know it’s the biggest in my time since I’ve done elections,” said Andy Haire of Whitesville.

In Kentucky, Daviess County clerks say at least 48% of residents voted early and they’ve gotten at least 86% of absentee ballots returned.(Richard house)

“I think we’ll have a higher turnout than we ever had. I think the chances of the early voting, which will probably be here to stay, we hope. We are getting used to that. I think a lot of people like that,” said Richard House of the Daviess Co. Clerk’s Office.

Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says nearly 40,000 early votes were cast in the county and another 14,000 ballots were mailed in as of Saturday, which was higher than 2016 totals. Early voting polls officially closed in Vanderbugh County at noon, with another 757 votes cast according to Hayden, but people already in line at that time still got to cast a vote, and some of them were still waiting late Monday afternoon.

“I thought it was going to be something really fast, and it’s my day off. I just thought, ‘I’m going to go ahead and do it,'” said Lopez.

In Illinois, state election officials report more than 3,000 votes were cast either in person or mailed in in White County, a total of more than 2,000 in Wabash County, and another 2,600 early votes and mail in ballots reported in Wayne County.

Back in Henderson County, clerks report nearly 5,000 mail-in ballots were returned and more than 11,000 people voted early as earlier this afternoon. In fact, one poll worker here told us that at least 830 people voted early today.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)