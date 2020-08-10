Election signs stolen from yards in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Signs backing Joe Biden are being stolen from yards on Evansville’s east side.

Some homeowners along South Norman, Lincoln, and Bellemeade Avenue are trying figure out who has been swiping them. One neighbor says if the goal is to convince democratic residents to vote for Donald Trump, they are not going to succeed.

“When you take a sign. A political sign out of somebody’s yard. I don’t care who the candidate is. I don’t care which party all you are doing is strengthening the resolve of that homeowner or that renter to vote for that candidate. You are shooting yourself in your own foot,” said Sara Anne Corrigan, the University South Neighborhood Association President.

Corrigan says she is disappointed to see how this polarizing election is causing some local voters to resort to theft, and she hopes the thief is caught.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)