Election board rejects a few ballots thrown away due to filing errors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Mistakes at a Daviess County early voting location leads to elections officials rejecting a few ballots.

The ballots were either filed in the wrong drop box, or thrown away by accident.

Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty says five ballots were marked as spoiled after some miscommunication between a few voters and some of the poll workers at the Towne Square Mall location. McCarty says three voters approached poll workers asking what to do with their ballots, but the workers thought they were referring to sample ballots.

“A voter had their real ballot and didn’t know where the scanners were, and went back to the front of the store and said to the poll worker, ‘Where do I put this?” she recalled. “This person thought that the voter had a sample ballot and said, ‘Oh, you can put it here’ and pointed to the trash can.”

At least two other ballots filled out at the mall were put in the drop box reserved for absentee ballots. The drop box at Towne Square was removed last week. McCarty adds there have been very few absentee ballots rejected out of the more than 10,000 that have been received so far.

As for voting on Election Day, McCarty says signs will start going up reminding voters their usual precinct location may be closed, and it remind them of the actual polling locations on Election Day.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)