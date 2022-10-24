(WEHT)- The days of the so-called ‘Bloody Eighth’ have come and gone. What was once a bitterly contested battleground district has swung decisively for Republicans like Larry Bucshon, who has represented the district since 2011.

In fact, the district has become so overwhelmingly conservative that Bucshon has only dipped below 60 percent of the vote once- in his first re-election campaign in 2012. In fact, Bucshon more than doubled his nearest competitor, Democrat Thomasina Marsili, in his last campaign in 2020.

“What a shame about Brad and Angelina”

Still, Bucshon’s opponents- Democrat Ray McCormick and Libertarian Andy Horning- are undeterred- taking shots at Bucshon’s record and presence within the district. McCormick claims that voters he’s spoken to don’t even know who their Congressperson is, despite getting serving in Congress for over a decade.

Bucshon says that’s an unfair critique, saying that his polling reflects that voters do know who he is, support his work, and “no one knows” who McCormick or Horning are.

Horning, meanwhile, says that’s a sign of a growing “tribalism” problem within politics where he says voters instinctively pick their preferred party, regardless of the candidate themselves.

For third-party candidates like Horning, that can prove to be a problem. Horning says libertarian candidates like himself or 2020 gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater tend to poll better than their election results indicate. Horning attributes some of that to voters getting cold feet in the ballot box.

Horning says that most libertarian ideas like clamping down on inflation, debt, government spending, federal power, and the militarization of police are fairly popular ideas among voters- but the message still needs to reach them.

Largely, Horning says, people are more concerned with sports and or the personal lives of Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie than they are with local or even national politics.

An ‘energetic’ race

A Knox County farmer who comes from a proud lineage of farmers, Ray McCormick says he understands the issues facing his neighbors better than most. Indeed, McCormick has all the things people would typically associate with farms, right down to the cattle and the crops.

However, McCormick’s property is equipped with things not typically associated with modern farming- solar panels. McCormick, who has made conservation a key tenet in his platform, says solar power is the way of the future and a potential key for new economic growth, new jobs, and improved quality of life in southwestern Indiana.

Though solar farms have become a hot-button issue across the region, with protests popping up at local government meetings to oppose their expansion into rural communities, McCormick says they’ll provide a boost for local farmers, along with providing cover for crops and ample opportunity to introduce grazing animals like goats and sheep for cost-effective land maintenance.

Bucshon, who currently sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee says he supports an “all of the above” energy approach that includes renewables, nuclear power, and fossil fuels. Bucshon says the Biden administration’s approach to energy policy has not worked for southwestern Indiana, saying the administration is actively trying to “shut down” the domestic gas and oil industry, while asking other countries and groups like Venezuela and OPEC for oil.

McCormick, who drives an electric pickup truck on the farm, says that not only is climate change real, but also that steps need to be taken to cut back on emissions. Without that, McCormick says the way of life that has powered his family for generations could well be threatened. McCormick adds that climate change could turn southwestern Indiana’s climate into something similar to Oklahoma- a far less hospitable environment for farming.

McCormick says that’s no way to keep the region a viable option for young people and families- especially in rural communities powered by agriculture.

While the 8th District’s history may be defined by bitterly contested elections, McCormick says he hopes the future will de defined by having a workforce that can compete on a state and national level.