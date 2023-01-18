EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith says he has made a decision about running for mayor next year. Smith tells Eyewitness News that after giving it some thought over the past year, he is going to sit this one out, but he is not ruling anything out in the future.

In August of 2022, Smith filed an exploratory committee as he contemplated a potential run for the mayor of Evansville position.

Republicans Caine Helmer, Cheryl Musgrave, and Natalie Rascher have all announced their campaigns for Mayor. So far, no democrats have filed their run for the office.