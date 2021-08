Evansville City Council Member Justin Elpers planning candidacy for Vanderburgh County Commissioner

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville City Council Member Justin Elpers plans to run for Vanderburgh County Commissioner.

The Republican will announce his candidacy on Tuesday at Roca Bar North on Highway 41 at 4 p.m.

Elpers has represented the City Council’s Fifth Ward since being elected in 2015.

