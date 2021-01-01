Evansville Councilman switches to Republican party

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has announced he is switching his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. Weaver was first elected in 2011 to the city council.

The chair of the Democratic Party in Vanderburgh County, Edie Hardcastle, took to Facebook to post about Weaver’s decision. Her post reads:

“He has used his last year in office to attack his fellow Democrats, call for his colleagues’ professional positions, publicly support language to tear down our party, and manipulate information to create a narrative that flew in the face of the facts. We are relieved his association with our pasty has come to an end so that it will no longer serve as a platform for his behavior.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: