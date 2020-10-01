Evansville Teachers Association releases school board endorsements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The political action arm of District Council 20, which includes the Evansville Teachers Association, released its recommendations for the EVSC Board of School Trustee positions on the ballot in November.

The Evansville Teachers Association says it looked at answers it received from a questionnaire, results from face-to-face interviews, and incumbent performance to make its decision.

The ETA did not make an endorsement in the District 1 race, as incumbent Karen Ragland is running unopposed but did endorse incumbent Jeff Worthington and challenger Amy Word ahead of incumbent Terry Gamblin and challenger Ruth Baize.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)