EVPL locations to offer early voting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More early voting places in Indiana will open beginning Monday, October 19.

Five different Evansville Public Library locations- Central, McCollough, North Park, Red Bank and Oaklyn will have polling stations that open to voters at noon.

Early voting centers will be open Monday through Friday until Election Day.

Polls will stay open until six – except Fridays, they close at five.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 16, 2020)