Ex-Pence economic official eyes 2024 Indiana governor bid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eric Doden, the former CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., is running for Indiana governor.

Doden on Thursday announced the formation of a campaign committee to run for Indiana Governor as a Republican in 2024. The Butler native cited his passion for restoring and growing “Indiana Main Streets.”

Doden served in the Pence Administration as President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, where he spearheaded the state’s Regional Cities Initiative. He also served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

Doden currently heads Domo Development, the company looking to demolish and replace the 420 Main building in Downtown Evansville.

Doden said he will “embark on a listening tour” across all 92 counties leading up to 2024.