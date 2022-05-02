INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races during the primary elections in Indiana on May 3.
Eyewitness News will be reporting on the results for the U.S. Representative 8th District and State Representative District 78 races on this page as results are counted.
Below you will find links to local election results by county in our viewing area.
Find election results here
- Following primary election results in Spencer County
- Following primary election results in Dubois County
- Following primary election results in Pike County
- Following primary election results in Posey County
- Following primary election results in Gibson County
- Following primary election results in Warrick County
- Following primary election results in Vanderburgh County