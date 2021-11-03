Former Kentucky lawmaker set to make U.S. Senate run official

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Former Kentucky state lawmaker Charles Booker is set to make his run for the U.S. Senate official.
Booker is expected to file the necessary paperwork Wednesday morning in Frankfort. It was back in July that he made the announcement he would seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Rand Paul.
Booker is a former state lawmaker from Louisville.
The Democrat ran for Mitch McConnell’s senate seat in 2020, but never got to officially challenge him. Booker was defeated by Amy McGrath in the primary of that race.
Meanwhile, Rand Paul announced his plans to run for a third term as a republican earlier this year.