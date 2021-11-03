Former Kentucky lawmaker set to make U.S. Senate run official

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Booker, who nearly pulled off an upset in last year’s Senate primary, said Sunday, March 14, 2021, he’s “strongly considering” another run for the Senate against Republican Rand Paul. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Former Kentucky state lawmaker Charles Booker is set to make his run for the U.S. Senate official.

Booker is expected to file the necessary paperwork Wednesday morning in Frankfort. It was back in July that he made the announcement he would seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Rand Paul.

Booker is a former state lawmaker from Louisville.

The Democrat ran for Mitch McConnell’s senate seat in 2020, but never got to officially challenge him. Booker was defeated by Amy McGrath in the primary of that race.

Meanwhile, Rand Paul announced his plans to run for a third term as a republican earlier this year.