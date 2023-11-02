HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana’s former Secretary of Commerce, Brad Chambers, has announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2024 governor’s race. The announcement marks the first time that Chambers has ran for political office.

This comes as current Governor Eric Holcomb is unable to seek reelection next year due to term limits. Chambers filed his official paperwork to join the race in August.

Chambers says the primary goal of the governor should be to grow the state’s economy. “I’m more energized than ever at the potential of our state to grow economically, lift people up. And that translates into keeping our kids and our grandkids here and growing our population. I think Indiana’s good but it can be great.”

Chambers will be going up against several opponents for the Republican nomination, including Tri-State natives Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Mike Braun.