From Wilmington to Washington: Biden heads to DC after Delaware send-off

US President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on January 10, 2021.

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden is heading to the nation’s capital one day before he’s officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden are slated to attend a send-off event in Wilmington, where the president-elect has been coordinating policy plans and appointing roles within his administration during the transition period.

He’s expected to deliver remarks from Delaware before traveling to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. NewsNation will livestream those remarks in the player above.

Later in the day, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will participate in a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, honoring the lives lost to COVID-19. Americans are invited to join in on the “national moment of unity and remembrance” by lighting a candle at 5:30 p.m. EST, while cities around the U.S. plan to illuminate buildings and ring church bells.

President Donald Trump doesn’t have any appearances scheduled for Tuesday, as of 10 a.m. EST. But, he is expected to issue pardons and commutations on his last full day in office.

Meanwhile, several of Biden’s Cabinet appointees will be vetted by the Senate Tuesday.

Biden’s pick for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, will meet with the Senate Finance Committee at 10 a.m. EST, the same time that a hearing takes place for the president-elect’s choice for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines. The Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs panel will interview Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pick for Homeland Security secretary, at that time.

Senate panel hearings for Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken and Retired Army General Lloyd Austin will begin later in the afternoon Tuesday.

Reuters contributed to this report.