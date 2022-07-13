EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two days after Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced he would not seek an unprecedented fourth term in office, Gabe Whitley, also known as “Honest Gabe,” says he will be a candidate in the 2023 race.

In a press release Whitley sent to Eyewitness News, Whitley said:

“I love Evansville, it’s my home and I’m running because people want change, we are tired of the same faces, same problems, same Government Departments stealing money from us, same promises being broken that our community has been facing for decades. Under the same leadership through-out our community we have seen a drastic increase of violence, CenterPoint financially hurting us, and broken promises to fix our roads and to protect our Police’s pension. I have experience working with citizens, Evansville City Council, Mayors Office, County Government to stop the mask mandate fine of a thousand dollars in 2020. I have worked with State Legislators to stop the State Shutdown, pass Constitutional Carry bill and currently helping to pass the life at conception bill this year. I have experience working with elected leaders on the local, state and federal level and I will apply that to the Mayor’s Office.”

Whitley will join Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave on the Republican ticket. Musgrave announced her plans to be the mayor of Evansville last week.

Whitley plans to make his formal announcement on July 25.

Thus far there have not been any mayoral candidates named on the Democratic side.

For more information about Whitley’s campaign, please go here.