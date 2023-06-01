HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials in Gibson County will determine the winner of the Oakland City Council race after it ended in a tie on Primary Day.

Gibson County GOP Chairman John Perkins has selected a committee to choose the winner of the District 4 Council seat. This council will meet at the Oakland City Fire Department to allow candidates Bethany Brewer and Kaye Gowin a chance to make their cases. Chairman Perkins will then choose the winner of the seat with the advisement of the committee.

That meeting is scheduled for June 1 at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public.