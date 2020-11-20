Gov. Holcomb’s inauguration event is canceled

(WEHT) Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party and campaign manager for the historic reelection effort of Governor Eric Holcomb, has announced that traditional celebratory events related to the swearing in of the governor will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information regarding the legal swearing in of Governor Holcomb into his second term will be released by the governor’s official office at a later date.



“While we’d love to celebrate our historic victories together to usher in the second term of Governor Holcomb, the time just isn’t right to do so. It remains our full intent to appropriately celebrate the governor’s reelection with the entire team that made it possible when circumstances allow. We’ll update our supporters later as to when that might occur,” said Hupfer.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)