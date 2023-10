HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his opponent, Attorney General Daniel Cameron are taking the debate stage tonight at Northern Kentucky University near Cincinnati.

The two candidates are expected to cover a number of key issues facing the Bluegrass State, including education, the economy and crime. This is the second debate between the candidates, following last week’s debate in Paducah at a Chamber of Commerce event.

You can watch the debate here.