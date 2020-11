President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump watch. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A motion hearing is being held Thursday in President Donald Trump’s campaign lawsuit against Michigan in an effort to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said that the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”