Holcomb, Crouch, Young scheduled to travel through tri-state today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Governor Eric Holcomb is leading Indiana Republicans on a full court press in the final hours of the campaign.

Holcomb, along with Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana Senator Todd Young, will travel through parts of the state, beginning in Evansville at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

They will then move on to Jefferson and Columbus.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)

