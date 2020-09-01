Hopkins County officials finalize election plans

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Hopkins County officials finalize their plans for this fall’s election.

County Clerk Keenan Cloern says there will be seven voting supercenters on election day. There will also be mobile early voting which will start in Madisonville on October 13.

Mobile voting was used in the weeks leading up to the June primaries. Drive thru voting will happen for three Saturdays in October.

Cloern says there are fewer precincts this fall than in the past because of limited poll workers available.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)

