Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger considering run for governor or Senate

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger announced he will not run for re-election, but he may have other political plans in the future.

In an interview with CNN, Kinzinger said he’ll make a decision on whether to launch a bid for governor or U.S. senator by January. Democratic Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Tammy Duckworth are both up for re-election next year.

Kinzinger also said he would not rule out a White House run in 2024. Kinzinger was one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump. He’s also one of two Republicans on the January 6 Committee.