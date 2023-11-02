HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With less than a week to go until Election Day, early in-person voting begins today in Kentucky and will run until Saturday, November 4.

Here is a list of early voting locations in your Tri-State area Kentucky counties:

Daviess County

Owensboro Sportscenter at 1215 Hickman Avenue in Owensboro from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hancock County

Hancock County Clerk’s Office at 225 Main Cross Street in Hawesville from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Henderson County

Chase Fulcher Archery Center at 377 Garden Mile Road in Henderson from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hopkins County

Ballard Convention Center at 605 East Arch Street in Madisonville from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

McLean County

McLean County Clerk’s Office at 210 Main Street in Calhoun from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Muhlenberg County

Merle Travis Center at 750 Cleaton Road in Powderly from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ohio County

Ohio County Clerk’s Office at 301 South Main Street in Hartford from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Union County

Union County Senior Citizens Center at 225 North Richards Lane in Morganfield from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Webster County

Webster County Senior Center at 80 North College Street in Dixon from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For a detailed list of all polling locations, visit the State Board of Elections website.