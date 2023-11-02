HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With less than a week to go until Election Day, early in-person voting begins today in Kentucky and will run until Saturday, November 4.
Here is a list of early voting locations in your Tri-State area Kentucky counties:
Daviess County
- Owensboro Sportscenter at 1215 Hickman Avenue in Owensboro from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Hancock County
- Hancock County Clerk’s Office at 225 Main Cross Street in Hawesville from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
Henderson County
- Chase Fulcher Archery Center at 377 Garden Mile Road in Henderson from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Hopkins County
- Ballard Convention Center at 605 East Arch Street in Madisonville from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
McLean County
- McLean County Clerk’s Office at 210 Main Street in Calhoun from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Muhlenberg County
- Merle Travis Center at 750 Cleaton Road in Powderly from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Ohio County
- Ohio County Clerk’s Office at 301 South Main Street in Hartford from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Union County
- Union County Senior Citizens Center at 225 North Richards Lane in Morganfield from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Webster County
- Webster County Senior Center at 80 North College Street in Dixon from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For a detailed list of all polling locations, visit the State Board of Elections website.