In-person, early voting option begins today in Kentucky

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly six million Americans have already cast ballots through absentee, mail in, and in-person early voting.

Tuesday, that in-person early voting option comes to Kentucky.

In Daviess County, eligible voters can cast ballots at the Daviess County Courthouse, or the former Burke’s Outlet Store at Towne Square Mall.

Voting hours during the week are 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And, on Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31, the Daviess County Courthouse location will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.

Early voting in Kentucky ends on November 2.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS