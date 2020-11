BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A 106-year-old Birmingham resident decided to vote in-person for the 2020 General Election.

Pearl Porter joined her fellow Alabamians at the polls. Porter is a resident at the Birmingham retirement community, Princeton Towers, who typically votes by mail. But according to Jefferson County Commissioner of District 6, Sheila Tyson, Porter felt this was the year when no excuse would stop her.