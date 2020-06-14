Indiana Democrats hold first-ever virtual convention

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Democrats held their state convention Saturday, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was a virtual event.

Nearly 2,500 delegates gathered online.

Former Evansville mayor and current attorney general candidate, Jonathan Weinzapfel, was one of the speakers.

“With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the tragic murder of George Floyd, this election has taken on a new dynamic. More than ever, Indiana needs an attorney general that can bring people together to solve the complicated problems facing our state,” said Weinzapfel.

State Senator Karen Tallian is also running for the attorney general nomination.

“In the Senate, I worked on health care, I authored the bill the re-wrote the mortgage foreclosure statute. I worked on reforming marijuana laws and bail laws,” said Tallian. “These are not just campaign talking points for me, I’ve been living and breathing this stuff for 15 years.”

The party platform was also discussed, which there was overwhelming support for.

The platform touches on topics like racism, criminal justice reform and affordable healthcare.

This was the very first virtual Indiana Democratic convention.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

