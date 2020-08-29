Indiana forecasts 10-fold jump for mail-in voting

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana election officials are bracing for perhaps 10 times more mail-in ballots for this fall’s election than four years ago.

The Secretary of State office’s projection of 1.3 million to 1.8 million mailed ballots means more than half of Indiana’s voters might choose that option rather than heading to polling sites for the Nov. 3 election amid coronavirus exposure worries.

Republican state leaders continue to resist calls for allowing no-excuse mail-in voting as Indiana did for the spring primary. Top election officials are urging voters to act early to obtain ballots and mail them back in.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

